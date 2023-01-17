Armenian youth demonstrates in front of Foreign Ministry in Paris to demand opening of Lachin corridor

In Paris, representatives of Armenian youth are holding a rally at the entrance to the French Foreign Ministry on Quai d'Orsay.
Members of ARFD New Generation call on to stop the blockade of Artsakh. They are holding a banner with the inscription 'Open the way to life. Enter sanctions against Azerbaijan.'
"France, the EU, the international community must break the silence in the face of Azerbaijan's crimes!
Quai d'Orsay must respond and use diplomatic channels to end the blockade of the Lachin corridor and impose sanctions on Azerbaijan for its crimes," the protesters said in a message on their Facebook page.