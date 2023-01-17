Armenian Youth Federation blocks access to Azerbaijani Embassy in USA 

Representatives of the Armenian Youth Federation ARF blocked 34th Street in Washington, blocking the driveway to the Azerbaijani embassy to protest the blockade of Artsakh.
They held banners that read: "30,000 children held hostage by Azerbaijan," "We are with our soldiers," "Stop Aliyev," and "Stop the blockade of Artsakh."
For more than 30 days, so-called Azerbaijani "environmentalists" have been blocking the Lachin corridor linking Artsakh with Armenia and the world. 120,000 residents of Artsakh are deprived of their first necessities, including food and medicine.