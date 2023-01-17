News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
January 17
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
January 17
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Armenian Youth Federation blocks access to Azerbaijani Embassy in USA 
Armenian Youth Federation blocks access to Azerbaijani Embassy in USA 
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Diaspora, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Representatives of the Armenian Youth Federation ARF blocked 34th Street in Washington, blocking the driveway to the Azerbaijani embassy to protest the blockade of Artsakh.

They held banners that read: "30,000 children held hostage by Azerbaijan," "We are with our soldiers," "Stop Aliyev," and "Stop the blockade of Artsakh."

For more than 30 days, so-called Azerbaijani "environmentalists" have been blocking the Lachin corridor linking Artsakh with Armenia and the world. 120,000 residents of Artsakh are deprived of their first necessities, including food and medicine.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Russian permanent rep. to OSCE: Lachin corridor must remain under control of Russian peacekeepers
According to Lukashevich, Moscow is ready to help in every possible way...
 Armenian youth demonstrates in front of Foreign Ministry in Paris to demand opening of Lachin corridor
"France, the EU, the international community must break the silence in the face of Azerbaijan's crimes...
 Lavrov speaks on need to unblock Lachin corridor as soon as possible
"The Russian side noted the need to fully unblock the movement along the Lachin corridor...
 Armenian FM says OSCE can play important role in achieving and maintaining peace
The OSCE, together with the co-chairmanship of the Minsk Group, has been involved in the political settlement...
 EU delegation head to Armenia says Lachin corridor, by all means, must open
"Many children from Nagorno-Karabakh are now in Armenia and have been deprived...
 Gas supply to Artsakh restored
Artsakhgaz urges gas consumers to be careful and observe…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos