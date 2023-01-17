Netherlands is considering sending Patriot systems to Ukraine

The Netherlands is considering sending the Patriot system to Ukraine. The Dutch government will soon make a final decision on the deployment, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.
The discussions are taking place during Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte's visit to Washington this week, where he is scheduled to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden.
High-ranking defense officials from the U.S., Britain, Germany and other allies will meet Friday in Ramstein, Germany, to discuss arms shipments to Ukraine.
Dutch Patriots have previously been used during wars in the Persian Gulf and southern Turkey to defend the country against ballistic missiles from Syria. Last year, the Netherlands and Germany jointly deployed Patriots to Slovakia at the request of NATO to protect the eastern flank of the military alliance.