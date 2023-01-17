Cavusoglu calls Swedish decision not to investigate incident with Erdogan's effigy 'absurd'

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu called the decision of Swedish prosecutors not to investigate the incident with President Erdogan's effigy, which was hung upside down during a protest in Stockholm, "absurd."
Cavusoglu called the incident a "racist attack" and a "hate crime." He added that Sweden should not try to "deceive" Turkey by calling it freedom of speech.
Sweden's prosecutor said Monday that there would be no official investigation into last week's protest, in which a life-size effigy of Erdogan was hung from a lamppost by his legs.