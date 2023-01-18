Newspaper: Armenia delegation to go to PACE session in fighting mood

Denmark envoy to Armenia, Georgia is concerned about situation at Lachin corridor

RBC: Almost half of Russian businessmen focus on survival

World Population Review: India may overtake China in population size in 2023

Forum in Davos: Travelling will be expensive and under control from now on

Earthquake jolts Armenia

Francois-Xavier Bellamy: Europe no longer has right to fund terrorist state of Azerbaijan

Russia FM: Azerbaijanis provided information that Armenian side transported landmines through Lachin corridor

Armenia deputy FM meets with NATO Secretary General’s special representative for Caucasus, Central Asia

Azerbaijan organizes tour of Karabakh occupied region’s airport for some Ukraine reporters (PHOTOS)

Lavrov: EU monitors’ deployment on Armenia-Azerbaijan border without Baku's consent may be ineffective

Teen, 13, stabs her mom over smartphone

Quake hits Iran, also felt in Armenia

Economy minister in Germany, invites companies to start operations in Armenia

Thousands of health workers in Britain go on strike for two days

Armenia, Estonia sign memorandum of cooperation in latest technologies

FM: Estonia supports decision to deploy permanent EU monitoring mission along Armenia-Azerbaijan border

NBC: Washington shooting kills one person, injures two more

Armenians start 3-day silent protest outside Netherlands parliament, demand unblocking of Karabakh’s Lachin corridor

Gevorg Simonyan is appointed Armenia Probation Service head

Kazakhstan tightens migration rules

Lavrov expresses hope for resumption of direct air communication with Georgia

Maia Sandu says Russia counted on the fact that it can blackmail us with an energy crisis

Armenia political scientist: Everyone is seeking a leader but no potential leader wants to come under responsibility now

CoE Secretary General calls to release Navalny

UNESCO: 86 journalists and media workers killed worldwide in 2022

Lavrov rules out negotiations with Zelenskyy

Blinken rejects Russian demands to recognize new territories as collateral for negotiations

Ukraine internal ministry leadership dies in plane crash in Brovary

Armenia ambassador-at-large: Azerbaijan cuts off natural gas supply to Karabakh, it must be sanctioned for this

Spies being caught in Azerbaijan

Copper prices rising

Coupons’ issuance kicks off in Karabakh

AFP: The planet's oldest resident, Sister André, dies aged 118

Cavusoglu: Stability of South Caucasus is important for both Turkey and Iran

Armenian youth stage protests in Washington, Paris (PHOTOS)

Armenia MP: Azerbaijan crimes against humanity will be further seen in conditions of civilized world’s silence

Police in Germany detains Greta Thunberg

6 more medical patients transferred from Karabakh to Armenia

Borrell: Political repression of Lukashenko reaches unprecedented level

Armenia ex-ombudsman: Azerbaijani ‘eco-activist’ agents intimidated 19 kids returning to Karabakh

Armenia parliament 4-day session’s agenda matters completely discussed, voted on in 2 days

Turkish FM to hold talks with U.S. Secretary of State Blinken

Gold falls in price

Armenia FM to OSCE Secretary General: Azerbaijan aims to subject Artsakh Armenians to ethnic cleansing (PHOTOS)

World oil prices going up

Amazon becomes most expensive brand in world

Azerbaijan again cuts off natural gas supply to Karabakh

10-15 Azerbaijanis with face masks enter car carrying Karabakh children, one child faints

Newspaper: Russia sends message to Artsakh

Procrastinating turns out to be bad for health

JAE: Ants may die from global warming due to behavioral traits

Newspaper: Armenia delegation to go to PACE session in fighting mood

Archaeologists find mysterious burial of a child and 142 dogs in Egypt

Finland proves that nature's influence reduces drug use

Archaeologists uncover 2,500-year-old love message in sarcophagus in Iznik

Scientists create laser device to search for life on other planets

Paleontologists find biggest fossilized flower in Baltic amber

Germany's economy is expected to shrink 0.3% this year

Saudi Arabia trying to find path to dialogue with Iran

Researchers discover ancient Mayan cities and superhighways

German allies increased pressure on Scholz to allow delivery of Leopard tanks to Ukraine

Finance minister: Saudi Arabia is open to discuss trade in other currencies

Netherlands is considering sending Patriot systems to Ukraine

Cavusoglu calls Swedish decision not to investigate incident with Erdogan's effigy 'absurd'

China welcomes foreign investment and will continue to open up to world

Russian permanent rep. to OSCE: Lachin corridor must remain under control of Russian peacekeepers

Von der Leyen: EU must boost clean technology funds to confront the U.S.

Armenian Youth Federation blocks access to Azerbaijani Embassy in USA

Turkey and the U.S. to iron out number of differences during Cavusoglu's visit

Armenian youth demonstrates in front of Foreign Ministry in Paris to demand opening of Lachin corridor

9 people were publicly flogged for various crimes in southern Afghanistan

Lavrov speaks on need to unblock Lachin corridor as soon as possible

China's population to shrink in 2022 for 1st time in 60 years

Azerbaijan seeks to force the population of Karabakh to leave their homes, FM says

Armenian FM says OSCE can play important role in achieving and maintaining peace

Iranian FM to his Turkish counterpart: Iran won't accept any changes in geography of region

Shamkhani: Economic cooperation between Iran and Russia goes the way of strategic agreements

Bulgaria intends to revive project of Trans-Balkan oil pipeline

The Irish Times: Ireland to send special forces to Kyiv to protect embassy

EU delegation head to Armenia says Lachin corridor, by all means, must open