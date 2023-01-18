News
Newspaper: Armenia delegation to go to PACE session in fighting mood
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: On January 22-28, the regular PACE [(Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe)] session will start in Strasbourg, to which Armenia’s delegation will attend in its entirety.

In the January session of the Assembly, the issue of the [ongoing Azerbaijani blockage of the] Lachin corridor [that links Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to Armenia] will also be discussed.

According to the information we have received, Armenia’s delegation is in quite fighting mood, and it will try to obligate that the PACE adopt a resolution of sanctions on Azerbaijan—that the organization is not limited to a traditional, on-call, non-giving statement.

Whether our delegation will succeed is hard to say.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
