Newspaper: Russia sends message to Artsakh

Hraparak daily of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: A source close to Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] authorities gave some details of the recent events.
In conversations with the ruling majority, President Arayik Harutyunyan has repeatedly said that a new situation has been formed in Artsakh in recent months, and the balance of political forces and the composition of the government do not reflect the prevailing moods in Artsakh and do not express the people's point of view, so there is a need to form a new government and parliament, which is possible to do through new elections.
Harutyunyan himself assured again that he is not going to run in the elections and believes that new, young people should run and form the [new Artsakh] authorities.
But the thing is that at this moment [minister of state] Ruben Vardanyan also cannot run in the snap elections, and as a result of the resignations, it would turn out that both Arayik Harutyunyan and Ruben Vardanyan would have to leave [office], which, by the way, has become the idée fixe of the Azerbaijani side, as they believe that Vardanyan is the representative of Russia in Artsakh.
At first, the leaders of Artsakh thought that they would be able to organize new elections and defuse the situation. But after the NA [(National Assembly)] president's statement, the topic was expanded, and other people—the former presidents of Artsakh, the RA, and most importantly, the Russian authorities—began to interfere in the process.
The most decisive, according to our source, was the signal that came from the RF [(Russian Federation)]: the Artsakh authorities were told that the [Russian] peacekeepers [in Artsakh] could not ensure the peaceful and safe course of the elections, so they urge [the Artsakh authorities] to refrain from such a step, after which a step back was made.
Our source assured that there is no disagreement between Arayik Harutyunyan and Ruben Vardanyan. And the latter works with great enthusiasm and faith, cherishing hope that his work will yield results.