Armenia ex-ombudsman: Azerbaijani ‘eco-activist’ agents intimidated 19 kids returning to Karabakh

The "eco-activist" agents of the Azerbaijani government on Tuesday intimidated 19 children from Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) returning from Armenia’s Goris city to Artsakh capital Stepanakert, breaking into the car transporting the children, with their faces covered and displaying an openly cynical behavior. Arman Tatoyan, the director of the Center for Law and Justice "Tatoyan" Foundation and the former ombudsman of Armenia, informed about this on Facebook.

“Then, they filmed the children openly unlawfully, and then cynically spread them in the Azerbaijani press and social networks with their faces exposed.

As a result of these provocative actions one of the children even fainted.

Due to the actions taken by Russian peacekeepers, they were removed from the car, the car continued its journey.

Then, while passing through the blocked section of the road, Azerbaijani “eco-activists” demonstratively shouted in the direction of the vehicles transporting the children.

This fact was verified by the Artsakh Human Rights Ombudsman Gegham Stepanyan,” Tatoyan added.