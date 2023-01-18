News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
January 18
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
January 18
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Armenia ex-ombudsman: Azerbaijani ‘eco-activist’ agents intimidated 19 kids returning to Karabakh
Armenia ex-ombudsman: Azerbaijani ‘eco-activist’ agents intimidated 19 kids returning to Karabakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The "eco-activist" agents of the Azerbaijani government on Tuesday intimidated 19 children from Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) returning from Armenia’s Goris city to Artsakh capital Stepanakert, breaking into the car transporting the children, with their faces covered and displaying an openly cynical behavior. Arman Tatoyan, the director of the Center for Law and Justice "Tatoyan" Foundation and the former ombudsman of Armenia, informed about this on Facebook.

“Then, they filmed the children openly unlawfully, and then cynically spread them in the Azerbaijani press and social networks with their faces exposed.

As a result of these provocative actions one of the children even fainted.

Due to the actions taken by Russian peacekeepers, they were removed from the car, the car continued its journey.

Then, while passing through the blocked section of the road, Azerbaijani “eco-activists” demonstratively shouted in the direction of the vehicles transporting the children.

This fact was verified by the Artsakh Human Rights Ombudsman Gegham Stepanyan,” Tatoyan added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia ambassador-at-large: Azerbaijan cuts off natural gas supply to Karabakh, it must be sanctioned for this
Azerbaijan is weaponising blockade of gas supply along with blockade of all basic needs for life for 120k people of NK…
 Coupons’ issuance kicks off in Karabakh
And sales with these coupons will start Friday…
 Armenian youth stage protests in Washington, Paris (PHOTOS)
They demand the reopening of the only road connecting Armenia with Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)…
 6 more medical patients transferred from Karabakh to Armenia
With the mediation and accompaniment of the Red Cross…
 Armenia FM to OSCE Secretary General: Azerbaijan aims to subject Artsakh Armenians to ethnic cleansing (PHOTOS)
Ararat Mirzoyan met with Helga Schmid, in Vienna…
 Azerbaijan again cuts off natural gas supply to Karabakh
Currently, the gas in the pipes is being used…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos