Armenian youth stage protests in Washington, Paris (PHOTOS)

In Paris, the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party youth blocked the entrance to the French foreign ministry building, while the participants of the demonstration organized by the ARF youth in Washington blocked the street leading to the Azerbaijani embassy. Armenia’s opposition MP and ARF member Kristine Vardanyan wrote about this on Facebook.
"The demand in both places is the same: to [re]open the only road connecting Armenia with Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)]," Vardanyan added.