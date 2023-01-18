Cavusoglu: Stability of South Caucasus is important for both Turkey and Iran

The stability of the South Caucasus is important for both Turkey and Iran. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said this at the joint news conference held in Ankara after talks with his visiting Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amirabdollahian.
Cavusoglu noted that during the meeting, the matters of conducting respective negotiations in the "3+3" and "Azerbaijan-Turkey-Iran" formats were discussed.
Turkish FM emphasized that the infrastructure projects planned to be implemented in the South Caucasus will be useful for everyone.