Turkish FM to hold talks with U.S. Secretary of State Blinken

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu left for the U.S.: the visit will last from January 17 to 20, the press service of the Turkish Foreign Ministry reported.
Cavusoglu will hold talks with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on January 18. The meeting will take place within the framework of the Turkey-U.S. Strategic Mechanism.
The two sides will discuss the full range of bilateral relations, as well as exchange views on regional issues.
Meetings with representatives of think tanks in Washington and Houston as well as with Turks living in the U.S. are scheduled.
Before the Turkish FM's departure for New York on January 17, he will participate in consultations between Turkish and U.S. delegations led by Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal and U.S. Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland in Washington.