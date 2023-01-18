Armenia ambassador-at-large: Azerbaijan cuts off natural gas supply to Karabakh, it must be sanctioned for this

Copper prices rising

Coupons’ issuance kicks off in Karabakh

AFP: The planet's oldest resident, Sister André, dies aged 118

Cavusoglu: Stability of South Caucasus is important for both Turkey and Iran

Armenian youth stage protests in Washington, Paris (PHOTOS)

Police in Germany detains Greta Thunberg

6 more medical patients transferred from Karabakh to Armenia

Borrell: Political repression of Lukashenko reaches unprecedented level

Armenia ex-ombudsman: Azerbaijani ‘eco-activist’ agents intimidated 19 kids returning to Karabakh

Turkish FM to hold talks with U.S. Secretary of State Blinken

Gold falls in price

Armenia FM to OSCE Secretary General: Azerbaijan aims to subject Artsakh Armenians to ethnic cleansing (PHOTOS)

World oil prices going up

Amazon becomes most expensive brand in world

Azerbaijan again cuts off natural gas supply to Karabakh

10-15 Azerbaijanis with face masks enter car carrying Karabakh children, one child faints

Newspaper: Russia sends message to Artsakh

JAE: Ants may die from global warming due to behavioral traits

Archaeologists find mysterious burial of a child and 142 dogs in Egypt

Paleontologists find biggest fossilized flower in Baltic amber

Germany's economy is expected to shrink 0.3% this year

Saudi Arabia trying to find path to dialogue with Iran

Researchers discover ancient Mayan cities and superhighways

German allies increased pressure on Scholz to allow delivery of Leopard tanks to Ukraine

Finance minister: Saudi Arabia is open to discuss trade in other currencies

Netherlands is considering sending Patriot systems to Ukraine

Cavusoglu calls Swedish decision not to investigate incident with Erdogan's effigy 'absurd'

China welcomes foreign investment and will continue to open up to world

Russian permanent rep. to OSCE: Lachin corridor must remain under control of Russian peacekeepers

Von der Leyen: EU must boost clean technology funds to confront the U.S.

Armenian Youth Federation blocks access to Azerbaijani Embassy in USA

Turkey and the U.S. to iron out number of differences during Cavusoglu's visit

Armenian youth demonstrates in front of Foreign Ministry in Paris to demand opening of Lachin corridor

9 people were publicly flogged for various crimes in southern Afghanistan

Lavrov speaks on need to unblock Lachin corridor as soon as possible

China's population to shrink in 2022 for 1st time in 60 years

Azerbaijan seeks to force the population of Karabakh to leave their homes, FM says

Armenian FM says OSCE can play important role in achieving and maintaining peace

Iranian FM to his Turkish counterpart: Iran won't accept any changes in geography of region

Shamkhani: Economic cooperation between Iran and Russia goes the way of strategic agreements

Bulgaria intends to revive project of Trans-Balkan oil pipeline

The Irish Times: Ireland to send special forces to Kyiv to protect embassy

EU delegation head to Armenia says Lachin corridor, by all means, must open

Gas supply to Artsakh restored

Taiwan to allow women to train reservists for first time because of Chinese threat

Armenian ruling party: Karabakh Armenians must feel they are not alone

Delegation headed by Mayor of Yerevan to visit Iran

Ursula von der Leyen supports inclusion of IRGC in list of terrorist organizations

Armenian FM to OSCE: We rule out any exterritorial corridor on territory of Armenia

Ombudsman: Azerbaijan continues using Artsakh's infrastructural vulnerability for terrorizing civilians

House demolished and sarcophagus with human remains found in Istanbul

UK urges Baku to take all measures to ensure unimpeded movement through Lachin corridor

Karabakh ex-FM gets new position

Head of Askeran: Gas cuts have further aggravated humanitarian crisis in Artsakh

Deputy PM of Armenia and EIB representative discuss cooperation issues

IRGC conducts drills with cruise missile tests in Persian Gulf

Michael Carpenter says US is seriously concerned that Lachin corridor closed for over 30 days

Iranian FM meets with Erdogan

Dollar goes up, euro drops in Armenia

NATO sends spy planes to Romania to monitor Russia's actions

Boris Pistorius named new German defense minister

Iran doesn’t rule out creation of joint car production with Russia

Mexico-Armenia parliamentary friendship group members visit Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

India appoints new ambassador to Armenia

NATO official to visit Armenia, Azerbaijan

Juri Ratas says his visit to Karabakh’s Shushi was aimed at getting familiarized with overall situation on the spot

Armenia legislature speaker addresses, with official letter on Lachin crisis, heads of parliaments of over 30 countries

EU allocates new €3 billion tranche of macrofinancial aid to Ukraine

Minister of State: Return of some foreigners stranded in Artsakh to their homeland was organized

San Francisco proposes to pay $5 million and write off debts to every black resident

France again calls for unconditional restoration of freedom of movement, security through Lachin corridor

India and Egypt to hold first-ever military exercise of special forces

Armenia PM is briefed on MOD 2022 activity report

Karabakh MFA: Lasting peace in region cannot be achieved on basis of Azerbaijan genocidal policy results

Media expert: Each day of Lachin corridor blockade strengthens anti-Russian sentiments in Armenia, Karabakh

Czech Rep. parliament ruling faction head: Azerbaijan has to reopen Lachin corridor without any preconditions

Politico: China wants to reset relations with Europe

State minister convenes emergency meeting regarding interruption of natural gas supply to Karabakh

Philippines flood death toll rises to 29