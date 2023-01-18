AFP: The planet's oldest resident, Sister André, dies aged 118

The world's oldest living woman, French-born Sister André (Lucile Randon), died Tuesday night at the age of 118, Agence France-Presse reported, citing a representative of the nursing home where Sister André lived.
She died peacefully in her sleep
Lucile Randon was born in France on Feb. 11, 1904. She was recognized as the oldest inhabitant of the planet on April 26, 2022.
Randon worked as a governess in her youth. She was baptized at 26, became a nun at 41, and worked for 28 years at the Vichy Hospital, where she helped orphans and the elderly. In 1979 she entered the service of a monastery in Savoy. Since 2009 she lived in a nursing home in Toulon.