News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
January 18
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
January 18
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
6 more medical patients transferred from Karabakh to Armenia
6 more medical patients transferred from Karabakh to Armenia
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Due to the ongoing Azerbaijani blockage of the only road connecting Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to Armenia, six patients from the Republican Medical Center of Artsakh were transferred to various specialized medical centers of Armenia Wednesday, with the mediation and accompaniment of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned about this from Artsakh Ministry of Healthcare.

Also, scheduled surgeries continue to be suspended in the medical institutions operating under the Artsakh Ministry of Healthcare.

Ten children are at the neonatal and intensive care units of the Arevik Medical Center of Artsakh.

Nine patients are at the intensive care unit of the Republican Medical Center, and four of them are in critical condition.

Until today, a total of 34 medical patients have been transferred from Artsakh to Armenia with the mediation and accompaniment of the ICRC.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Coupons’ issuance kicks off in Karabakh
And sales with these coupons will start Friday…
 Armenian youth stage protests in Washington, Paris (PHOTOS)
They demand the reopening of the only road connecting Armenia with Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)…
 Armenia ex-ombudsman: Azerbaijani ‘eco-activist’ agents intimidated 19 kids returning to Karabakh
Then, they filmed the children openly unlawfully, and then cynically spread them in the Azerbaijani press and social networks with their faces exposed…
 Armenia FM to OSCE Secretary General: Azerbaijan aims to subject Artsakh Armenians to ethnic cleansing (PHOTOS)
Ararat Mirzoyan met with Helga Schmid, in Vienna…
 Azerbaijan again cuts off natural gas supply to Karabakh
Currently, the gas in the pipes is being used…
 10-15 Azerbaijanis with face masks enter car carrying Karabakh children, one child faints
“This impudent behavior of the agents of the Azerbaijani government is an arbitrary and illegal interference in the private life and psychological integrity of children,” the Artsakh ombudsman added…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos