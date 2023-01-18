6 more medical patients transferred from Karabakh to Armenia

Due to the ongoing Azerbaijani blockage of the only road connecting Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to Armenia, six patients from the Republican Medical Center of Artsakh were transferred to various specialized medical centers of Armenia Wednesday, with the mediation and accompaniment of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned about this from Artsakh Ministry of Healthcare.

Also, scheduled surgeries continue to be suspended in the medical institutions operating under the Artsakh Ministry of Healthcare.

Ten children are at the neonatal and intensive care units of the Arevik Medical Center of Artsakh.

Nine patients are at the intensive care unit of the Republican Medical Center, and four of them are in critical condition.

Until today, a total of 34 medical patients have been transferred from Artsakh to Armenia with the mediation and accompaniment of the ICRC.