The process of providing coupons has started in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) today, Armenian News-NEWS.am learns from the Ministry of Social Development and Migration of Artsakh.

Artsakh residents will be able to buy rice, pasta, buckwheat, sugar, and vegetable oil with these coupons.

And sales with these coupons will start Friday.

Each person will receive nine coupons at once.

One kilogram of each aforesaid food item and one liter of vegetable oil will be allocated per person on a monthly basis.