News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
January 18
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
January 18
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Armenia MP: Azerbaijan crimes against humanity will be further seen in conditions of civilized world’s silence
Armenia MP: Azerbaijan crimes against humanity will be further seen in conditions of civilized world’s silence
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Nineteen children from Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) were subjected to psychological and emotional violence by Azerbaijan for being Armenians, one of them lost consciousness. Nonpartisan Taguhi Tovmasyan, Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Protection of Human Rights and Public Affairs of the National Assembly of Armenia, noted about this on Facebook. She added as follows:  

“I am preparing urgent letters to competent international institutions.

Azerbaijan doesn’t lay any single limit in ethnic hatred towards Armenians: they have persecuted even minor children who, accompanied by peacekeepers, returned to Artsakh to their parents in the conditions of more than a month later-long blockade of the only Artsakh-Armenia-world road by Azerbaijan.

However, the car was stopped by Azerbaijanis in the Shushi-Karin Tak area, on the blocked section of the Artsakh-Armenia-world road where agents of the Azerbaijani government posing as "eco-activists" are located.

10-15 Azerbaijanis in civilian clothes, with their faces covered, broke into the children's bus and subjected the children to psychological violence.

The criminal activity of Azerbaijanis was not limited to the mentioned extent: since the bus continued its way, the Azerbaijanis also defiantly threatened the Armenian children.

With such an impudent behavior the agents of the Azerbaijani government have violated the key provisions of the Convention on the Rights of the Child, which should be a subject of urgent investigation by the competent international institutions and concrete actions of punishment against Azerbaijan.

With the mentioned criminal action Azerbaijan made one more step toward the implementation of the genocidal policy against ethnic Armenians. In the conditions of silence of the civilized world the crimes by Azerbaijan against the humanity will be further seen.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Denmark envoy to Armenia, Georgia is concerned about situation at Lachin corridor
This creates tensions that run contrary to much-needed confidence-building efforts, the ambassador added…
 Francois-Xavier Bellamy: Europe no longer has right to fund terrorist state of Azerbaijan
The French Member of the European Parliament reflected on the ongoing Azerbaijani blockade of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)…
 Russia FM: Azerbaijanis provided information that Armenian side transported landmines through Lachin corridor
"Of course, it is stipulated there [in the arrangement] that no military cargo should be transported through that corridor,” Lavrov said…
 Armenia deputy FM meets with NATO Secretary General’s special representative for Caucasus, Central Asia
Vahe Gevorgyan and Javier Colomina Piriz exchanged views on international and regional security…
 Armenians start 3-day silent protest outside Netherlands parliament, demand unblocking of Karabakh’s Lachin corridor
Also, they submitted a petition on the urgent steps to be undertaken in order to ease the deepening humanitarian crisis in Artsakh…
 Armenia ambassador-at-large: Azerbaijan cuts off natural gas supply to Karabakh, it must be sanctioned for this
Azerbaijan is weaponising blockade of gas supply along with blockade of all basic needs for life for 120k people of NK…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos