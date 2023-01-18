Armenia political scientist: Everyone is seeking a leader but no potential leader wants to come under responsibility now

Communities with deep authoritarian thinking are always looking for a leader after whom they shall go. Armenian political scientist Stepan Danielyan wrote about this on Facebook.

"The same thing is happening in Armenia now, the old idols have rolled down from the pedestals and the public caught in a crisis, and the masses that have remained headless are looking for a new leader who will show them the way and after whom they shall go.

(…).

(…) people are forced to look for a leader who will make a decision in their stead and bear its accountability, whereas in case of failure, he will become an enemy of the nation.

Now everyone is looking for a leader, but in such conditions, no potential leader wishes to come under responsibility in this atmosphere of total irresponsibility, and to be sacrificed in the next step," the Armenian political scientist added, in particular.