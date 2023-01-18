News
Forum in Davos: Travelling will be expensive and under control from now on
Region:World News
Theme: Economics, Society

Travel will from now on become expensive and all travel data will be easily controlled, participants at the World Economic Forum in Davos said Tuesday.

Reducing travel is a personal choice, but all the main arguments against sustainable aviation (consistent with the Sustainable Development Goals) are that it will raise the cost of travel. Maybe it does, Jeff Katz, head of Journera, which created the hotel and airline booking platform Orbitz, said at a session on the future of tourism.

According to him, travel is indeed becoming more expensive. The head of Journera also said that a person's trip is now fully controlled in all the details.

Another panelist, Heathrow Airport CEO John Holland-Kaye, said that in the future there will be an increasing role for automated and electronic border control systems.

The World Economic Forum will be held in Davos, Switzerland, from January 16 to 20. The Russian delegation will not participate in it. Last spring, the Davos Forum stopped interacting with people under sanctions because of the events in Ukraine and froze relations with representatives of Russia. Bloomberg reported that no billionaires from China are expected at the forum either.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
