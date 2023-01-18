News
Spies being caught in Azerbaijan
Region:Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Seven suspects of relations with foreign intelligence services for the purpose of anti-Azerbaijani intelligence-subversive activity were detained in Azerbaijan in 2022, the head of the Azerbaijani State Border Service Elchin Guliyev said at a report meeting on the results of service and combat activities in 2022, the media noted.

"During the reporting period as part of the fight against terrorism, 6 participants of armed conflicts abroad were detained and 11 people were identified, 20 organized criminal groups involved in drug trafficking, 7 organized criminal groups involved in smuggling and 32 citizens of Azerbaijan who promoted religious radicalism in the country were neutralized," the media said.
