Thousands of health workers in Britain go on strike for two days

Thousands of health workers in Britain have been out on strike for two days demanding a pay rise, Sky News television reports.
Nurses and nurses, who are demanding a pay increase, went on strike as representatives of 55 branches of the National Health Service (NHS). It is noted that only the departments of chemotherapy, emergency cancer care, dialysis, intensive care, neonatal and pediatric intensive care will work normally for the next two days.
The rest of the medical staff went on strike, with union representatives warning that the scale of the protests would increase each time.