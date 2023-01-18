RBC: Almost half of Russian businessmen focus on survival

Almost half of Russian businessmen - 48% - said their plans to keep their business as such or their production indicators at the current level in the next year or two.

Release of new goods is not part of their plans, says RBC referring to the survey conducted by Expert RA rating agency, the Institute for Complex Strategic Research and the Stolypin Institute for Growth Economy. The authors of the survey concluded that a significant part of the Russian business is now focused on survival, not on development.

According to the RBC, 43% of respondents believe that the overall economic situation has had a negative impact on their business. 12% of respondents plan to increase production by more than 30%.

The authors of the study specify that it is difficult for businessmen to bring new products to the market, because the current economic situation has led to an increase in their costs. There is also an instability or lack of market demand as such. According to the authors, the results of the survey indicate that the Russian economy is at high risk of stagnation.

The survey was conducted last November in the form of a questionnaire. It was surveyed 1,056 representatives of Russian small and medium-sized businesses - managers and owners. These were mostly companies from the construction sector, manufacturing, and wholesale and retail trade.



