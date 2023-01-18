News
Ukraine internal ministry leadership dies in plane crash in Brovary
Ukraine internal ministry leadership dies in plane crash in Brovary
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

A helicopter crash in Brovary killed the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, UNIAN reported.

"This morning, January 18, a helicopter of the State Emergencies Ministry crashed in Brovary. As a result of the crash the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs died: Minister Denis Monastyrsky, First Deputy Minister and State Secretary Yuri Lubkovich," the head of the National Police Igor Klimenko.

According to Klimenko, now there are 16 injured, 2 of them children. He specified that 9 of the dead were on board the helicopter.

"22 victims are in hospital, of whom 10 are children. All relevant and specialized services are working at the scene. Examination of the scene continues," the head of the policeadded.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
