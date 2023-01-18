Armenia, Estonia sign memorandum of cooperation in latest technologies

The Minister of High-Tech Industry of Armenia, Robert Khachatryan, as part of the delegation led by President Vahagn Khachaturyan, was on a working visit to Estonia from January 15 to 17, the Ministry of High-Tech Industry informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Within the scope of the visit, Khachatryan had a meeting with Estonian Minister of Entrepreneurship and Information Technology Kristjan Jarvan, on Tuesday in Tallinn, and discussed a number of matters related to the prospects of cooperation in technology between the two countries.
Also during the meeting, the ministers signed a memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of High-Tech Industry of Armenia and the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications of Estonia on cooperation in latest technologies.