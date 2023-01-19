Japan pays families 1 million yen to move to rural areas

The Japanese government will pay 1 million yen for each child in families who move from Tokyo to the countryside.
The main purpose of the scheme is to reduce overcrowding in the capital and revitalize Japan's outlying areas by attracting young people and developing entrepreneurship.
At least one family member must open a business or take a job in a small or medium-sized enterprise in a new place. If they decide to leave after spending less than five years in the village, they will have to pay back the entire amount.
Japan has been trying to solve the problem of urban overpopulation for 70 years. The government hopes that about 10,000 people a year will benefit from the new offer.