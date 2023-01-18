News
Francois-Xavier Bellamy: Europe no longer has right to fund terrorist state of Azerbaijan
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Europe no longer has the right to materially support the terrorist state of Azerbaijan. Member of the European Parliament (MEP) Francois-Xavier Bellamy (France) wrote about this on Twitter—and with respect to the ongoing Azerbaijani blockade of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

"[Azerbaijani president] Aliyev has taken hostage 120 thousand Armenian civilians [of Artsakh]—cut off from everything, deprived of food and healthcare. Europe no longer has the right to fund this terrorist state, and we must punish Aliyev. We must look at Aliyev's face and say: violence cannot prevail, and justice will be the most," the MEP said at the plenary session of the European Parliament.

He added that Europe should send a humanitarian mission to Artsakh.

 

 
