Armenia deputy FM meets with NATO Secretary General’s special representative for Caucasus, Central Asia

Vahe Gevorgyan, Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia, on Wednesday received Javier Colomina Piriz, the NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia.
The deputy FM and the special representative discussed various items of cooperation between Armenia and NATO, as well as exchanged views on international and regional security, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Also, Gevorgyan briefed Colomina Piriz on the daily deteriorating humanitarian situation in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) resulting from Azerbaijan’s ongoing blockade of the Lachin corridor that links Artsakh to Armenia, and emphasized that Azerbaijan's actions seek to subject the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh to ethnic cleansing.