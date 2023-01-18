News
Russia FM: Azerbaijanis provided information that Armenian side transported landmines through Lachin corridor
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics


According to the arrangement of November 9, 2020, the Lachin corridor should be free for the passage of goods, people, and vehicles. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced this during a press conference Wednesday, reminding that he had a conversation with Azerbaijan's foreign minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Tuesday.

"Of course, it is stipulated there [in the arrangement] that no military cargo should be transported through that corridor. The Azerbaijanis have provided information, and now our military is studying the information that the Armenian side transported landmines through that corridor, and then those landmines were used to landmine the areas near the Azerbaijani positions—violating the arrangement reached by the tripartite agreements.

There is a lot of mutual accusations there. The Russian peacekeeping contingent [in Nagorno-Karabakh] is authorized—by the tripartite statement—to oversee the traffic through that corridor. The contingent has all the capacity to inspect all vehicles, to detect prohibited non-humanitarian, non-civilian goods.

Yesterday, or the day before, the meeting of a representative of Azerbaijan with the representatives of Karabakh took place, with the participation of the commander of the Russian [peacekeeping] contingent. I believe that the matter will be settled soon," Lavrov said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
