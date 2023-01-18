MEP: Azerbaijan has once again cut off the gas supply to Nagorno Karabakh

The EU leadership must eliminate the humanitarian catastrophe taking place in the region, MEP Loucas Fourlas tweeted regarding the blockade of the Lachin corridor linking Artsakh with Armenia.
"Azerbaijan has once again cut off the gas supply to Nagorno Karabakh. Day 37 of ethnic cleansing policy against armenians. The leadership of EU must address the humanitarian catastrophe happening in our neighbourhood," he said.
As previously reported, Azerbaijan again disrupted the gas supply to Artsakh by blocking the only gas pipeline feeding Artsakh from Armenia.
Artsakhgaz company reports that no gas is supplied to the republic and it is currently using the gas available in the pipes.