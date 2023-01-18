News
Wednesday
January 18
Russian peacekeepers evacuate more than 60 Russian citizens from Artsakh to Armenia
Russian peacekeepers evacuate more than 60 Russian citizens from Artsakh to Armenia
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics


Russian peacekeepers evacuated more than 60 Russian citizens from Artsakh to Armenia. According to the Russian peacekeepers' Telegram channel, "within the framework of the agreements reached with the Azerbaijani side, Russian citizens who arrived in Nagorno-Karabakh for the New Year holidays were evacuated to the territory of Armenia on January 17." "A total of 63 people, including 14 children," the report said.

Azerbaijan has been blocking the Lachin corridor linking Artsakh with Armenia and the world through pseudo-environmentalists for 37 days.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
