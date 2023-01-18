News
Armenian Prime Minister: Statements by Azerbaijani President are aimed at escalation
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


The statements of the Azerbaijani President are provocative and they are aimed at an escalation, Armenia's right reaction to these statements should be a factor of stability in the region, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in the parliament on Wednesday answering the questions of MPs.

According to him, Yerevan's contacts show that the international community's perception of the situation is growing.

He explained that Armenia is ready to sign a peace treaty on the basis of Prague agreements, while Azerbaijan's statements contradict the reached agreements.

Pashinyan added that the best way to maintain a stable situation in the region is to find negotiated and political solutions. "As we have expressed our readiness and responsibility, we are just as ready to continue," the Prime Minister assured. 

He recalled that the international community also notes that the blockade of the Lachin corridor and Azerbaijan's aggressive statements create new obstacles to peace.

"And who says that this is not exactly what Azerbaijan wants, to completely derail the peace process with such provocative statements? Our response to this should be asymmetrical. It is active international diplomacy and strengthening of institutional capacities and state institutions inside the country without deviating from the reform agenda, without deviating from the peace agenda," the Prime Minister concluded.
