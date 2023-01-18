News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
January 18
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
January 18
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Erdogan makes it clear presidential and parliamentary elections will be held on May 14
Erdogan makes it clear presidential and parliamentary elections will be held on May 14
Region:Turkey
Theme: Politics

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made it clear on January 18 that presidential and parliamentary elections will be held on May 14. They had previously been scheduled for June, Duvar reported.

Erdogan's remarks came after his signal of possible early elections due to seasonal conditions.

In 1950 Adnan Menderes and his Democratic Party defeated Ismet Inenyu's People's Republican Party (PRP), which had been in power for 27 years.

Menderes, whose name is often mentioned by Erdoğan and the AKP, was executed by hanging after a coup in 1960 after 10 years as prime minister.

Can Erdogan run for another term?

Some critics say Erdogan could be a candidate if Parliament decides to hold early elections because of term limits.

Erdogan first became president in the 2014 presidential election.

Erdogan's five-year term expires in June 2023, and debate continues over whether he can run again.

Pro-government circles say Erdogan has no legal impediment to re-nominate himself under the new system because the presidency has taken on a different role since the 2017 constitutional reform. Critics point out, however, that Article 101 of the Turkish Constitution limits the presidency to two terms. Changing the constitution on this issue requires a two-thirds majority in parliament (400 deputies), which the ruling alliance has failed to achieve.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Expert assesses chances of Turkish opposition in upcoming elections
He believes that only the U.S. can exert influence on Turkey from the outside...
 Hurriyet: Turkish opposition nominates single candidate for president
"A joint announcement of a common presidential candidate...
 Erdogan's political career under threat after conviction of Istanbul mayor
Erdogan himself lost his position as mayor of Istanbul more than two decades ago...
 Erdogan is playing conservatism card ahead of upcoming elections
The ruling alliance needs two-thirds of the 600 MPs to amend the constitution...
 Poll: Erdogan's party loses voters in major Turkish cities
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's ruling Justice and Development Party is losing voters...
 Erdogan announces start of preparations for presidential elections
President Erdogan held a surprise pre-election meeting and tested the pulse of his apparatus in the 2023 elections...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos