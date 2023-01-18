News
Erdogan: Our country is criticized today by those who tried to embarrass Turkey in Karabakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Turkish President Recep Erdogan lamented criticism of Bayraktar drones, accusing anti-Turkish circles that want to downplay the significance of the country's achievements.

According to the Turkish leader, despite the vilification campaign against the drone manufacturer, Baykar is now receiving so many orders that its production facilities are fully loaded and deliveries are planned for 4-5 years in advance. Those who yesterday refused to supply Turkey with drones are now turning to Ankara to buy UAVs, he said, according to Anadolu.

According to him, eight companies producing unmanned aerial vehicles already operate in Turkey today.  "Our country is criticized today by those who tried to get Turkey bogged down in Syria, put Turkey in an 'awkward position' in Karabakh, and a stalemate in the Aegean Sea without success," Erdogan said.

"Over the past decades, the number of defense companies in Turkey has grown from 56 to over 2,700, and the budget for defense projects has grown from $5.5 billion to $75 billion, including tenders. Turkey's defense exports have approached the $4.5 billion line, and import substitution rates have dropped from 20 percent to 80 percent," he said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
