Armenian FM to take part in Diplomatic Forum in Antalya, Turkey

Armenian FM Ararat Mirzoyan will once again participate in Antalya Diplomatic Forum.
According to the Foreign Minister, he received an invitation from the Turkish Foreign Ministry. He was invited to participate in the Diplomatic Forum to be organized and held in Antalya.
"Most likely, I will participate in this forum. There will presumably be a meeting and discussion there. I believe it is also very important for the continuation of the dialogue, its development and reaching more concrete substantive results," Mirzoyan said.