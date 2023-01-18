News
Foreign Minister: Armenia expects reply from Azerbaijan a month ago
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


Armenia has been waiting for an answer from Azerbaijan for a month already, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan said on Wednesday at the National Assembly of Armenia, responding to the parliamentary questions.

He reminded that Armenia submitted the draft proposals on the peace treaty to Azerbaijan. Nevertheless, there was no response from Baku.

"Suggestions that the Armenian side is not constructive with regard to the peace process are wrong. We have sent our proposals and there should be an answer, which has not been given yet. It turns out that it was the Azerbaijani party that stopped discussing the text of the peace agreement. At the same time we see provocative actions from the Azerbaijani side," the FM noted.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
