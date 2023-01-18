Armenian PM: Peace agenda also contains threats

It's not that the peace agenda is nirvana, there are threats there too, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Wednesday.

He explained that the peace agenda is not a document, it is a way of thinking and a certain view of the problems. "Who said that resistance to the peace agenda implies a struggle, and who said that the struggle is between us and others? This fight, first of all, is between us," Pashinyan added.

He assured that no one is alien to emotion and historical memory. "Any concern of every citizen of Armenia is our concern. This is the characteristic of a government elected by the people. Sometimes we fall from one extreme to the other, pitting these agendas against each other. Contrary to the popular notion in Armenia, the truth is not one, it is many. We must choose the truth which we want to be ours," the PM said.



