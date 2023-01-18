News
Armenian PM: Peace agenda also contains threats
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


It's not that the peace agenda is nirvana, there are threats there too, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Wednesday.

He explained that the peace agenda is not a document, it is a way of thinking and a certain view of the problems. "Who said that resistance to the peace agenda implies a struggle, and who said that the struggle is between us and others? This fight, first of all, is between us," Pashinyan added.

He assured that no one is alien to emotion and historical memory. "Any concern of every citizen of Armenia is our concern. This is the characteristic of a government elected by the people. Sometimes we fall from one extreme to the other, pitting these agendas against each other. Contrary to the popular notion in Armenia, the truth is not one, it is many. We must choose the truth which we want to be ours," the PM said.
Foreign Minister: Armenia expects reply from Azerbaijan a month ago
"Suggestions that the Armenian side is not constructive with regard to the peace process are wrong...
 Lavrov: EU monitors’ deployment on Armenia-Azerbaijan border without Baku's consent may be ineffective
“Instead of strengthening confidence on the border, it can create additional tension," the Russian FM added…
 FM: Estonia supports decision to deploy permanent EU monitoring mission along Armenia-Azerbaijan border
Along the lines of his visit to Estonia, Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan had a working lunch with Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu…
 Estonia President expresses support for launch of EU monitoring mission on Armenia-Azerbaijan border
Alar Karis summed up the results of his meeting with visiting Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan…
 France National Assembly speaker: We don’t understand Azerbaijani president’s criticism
France seeks to take action for the benefit of the process of establishing peace in South Caucasus, Yaël Braun-Pivet said in an interview…
 We would not go that way if we considered dialogue with Azerbaijan vain and fruitless, France NA speaker says
Today there is a dialogue with Azerbaijan; it should be continued and strengthened…
