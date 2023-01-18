Indian government to not allow social media to post any information it considers false

India's government will not allow social networks to post any information it considers false. This was reported by Reuters, citing a draft proposal for the country's IT rules.
Any information identified as false or misleading by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) or any other agency authorized to fact-check the government or the department concerned would be banned.
Once the information is identified as such, social media platforms or other "online intermediaries" would be required to "make a reasonable effort" to ensure that users do not "post, display, upload, modify, publish, transmit, store, update, or share" such information.
In October, the government announced that a commission would be created to review user complaints about social media content moderation decisions, which are already required to appoint full-time grievance officers and supervisors to coordinate with law enforcement officials.
The government has also repeatedly been involved in skirmishes with various platforms when they have not heeded demands to shut down certain content or accounts for spreading misinformation.