News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
January 18
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
January 18
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Foreign Ministry: No meetings between Armenian, Turkish reps have been held for quite a long time
Foreign Ministry: No meetings between Armenian, Turkish reps have been held for quite a long time
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Yerevan positively assesses the removal of restrictions on air transportation of goods between Armenia and Turkey, the Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said at the session of the National Assembly on January 18 answering the parliamentarians' questions about normalization of the Armenian-Turkish relations.

According to him, there are many other issues around which there are conversations today as well.

"We hope that other agreements or topics will become reality in the near future," Mirzoyan said.

He also touched on the meetings between representatives of the two countries. "For quite a long time there were no meetings between our representatives. Nevertheless, discussions and meetings were held at the expert level. This is a positive step. We are waiting for the implementation of other topics," the foreign minister concluded.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian FM to take part in Diplomatic Forum in Antalya, Turkey
There will presumably be a meeting and discussion there...
 Satanovsky assesses prospects of changing course of Turkish policy after elections
Yevgeny does not see any competitive candidates in opposition to the authorities...
 Mass media: Next meeting on normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations will take place either in Armenia or in Turkey
"Any external interference in the dialogue between Ankara and Yerevan...
 Turkish Football Federation invites Istanbul Armenian Patriarch to Armenia vs Turkey clash
Members of the Turkish Football Federation, headed by the vice president...
 Official: It is not decided what companies will participate in Armenia-Turkey air freight transportation
"However, as soon as we have a clear picture, we will be able to discuss several options...
 Armenian PM: I hope for opening Armenian-Turkish border for citizens of third countries
"We believe that it is possible to use the positive opportunities...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos