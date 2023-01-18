Foreign Ministry: No meetings between Armenian, Turkish reps have been held for quite a long time

Yerevan positively assesses the removal of restrictions on air transportation of goods between Armenia and Turkey, the Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said at the session of the National Assembly on January 18 answering the parliamentarians' questions about normalization of the Armenian-Turkish relations.

According to him, there are many other issues around which there are conversations today as well.

"We hope that other agreements or topics will become reality in the near future," Mirzoyan said.

He also touched on the meetings between representatives of the two countries. "For quite a long time there were no meetings between our representatives. Nevertheless, discussions and meetings were held at the expert level. This is a positive step. We are waiting for the implementation of other topics," the foreign minister concluded.



