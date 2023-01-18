Ombudswoman: Lachin incident is a deliberate attack on Armenian children motivated by ethnic hatred

The Office of the Ombudswoman of Armenia will present the incident with the Karabakh children in the Lachin corridor to international and regional organizations dealing with the protection of children's rights, as well as to UN monitoring bodies and persons with a special mandate, according to a statement by Kristine Grigoryan, Human Rights Defender of the republic.



Grigoryan stressed in this regard that the children were subjected to psychological suffering for more than a month as they were separated from their parents and relatives. They were deprived of the right to live in favorable conditions and receive an education. In addition, the children were worried about the physical safety of their families. The ombudswoman believes that the psychological and physical integrity of the children was not ensured during the passage of the group.



"The invasion of Azerbaijani pseudo-activists, who illegally blocked the Lachin humanitarian corridor, is a fact of deliberate attack on Armenian children on the grounds of ethnic hatred. This is a violation of fundamental international principles and norms of protecting the interests of children in conflict and crisis situations," Grigoryan noted.



The Ombudswoman stressed that this case and the actions of "activists" controlled by the Azerbaijani authorities are quite in line with the state policy of Azerbaijan to create an atmosphere of fear and an immediate threat to the physical integrity of residents of Nagorno Karabakh.



The Azerbaijani "activists" stopped the bus with the children, stormed inside, filmed and then, in violation of all imaginable norms, posted videos with the children's uncovered faces on social networks.