Armenian government's deputy PM thanks EU for support of Syunik province

Armenian government's deputy PM Mher Grigoryan thanked the EU for the support of the Armenian Syunik province.

"I thank the European Union and EU member states for all the programs and efforts implemented in Syunik during this difficult period full of challenges for Armenia," Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan said on Wednesday.

His remarks came during the event dedicated to the launch of the Resilient Syunik Team Europe Initiative.

He noted that Syunik is of vital importance for Armenia and therefore any project aimed at the sustainable development of the region is in the focus of the Government's special attention.

According to him, the current geopolitical events further emphasize the strategic role of Syunik, including on the way to building a stable peace in the region.

"The importance of the region's normal development was also recorded in our cooperation with the European Union and EU member states. This is evidenced not only by the initiative launched today, but also by the fact that in the European Union's Economic and Investment Plan, the improvement of Syunik's sustainability and the sustainable development of the region are highlighted as one of the independent directions in our five core principles," Grigoryan noted.

He assured that the government also continues to work intensively with partners on the construction of the southern section of the North-South Road, which will contribute to efforts to position Armenia as a regional trade and economic hub.

The event was also attended by the head of the European Union delegation Andrea Wiktorin and other EU officials.







