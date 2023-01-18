News
Nagorno-Karabakh parliament calls on Armenia and Russia to take urgent measures to unblock Lachin corridor
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

The factions of the National Assembly of Artsakh made a statement.

The military-political leadership of Azerbaijan, roughly violating the norms of international law and the obligations undertaken by the trilateral statement of November 9, 2020, since December 12, deepens the policy of blockade of Artsakh under a false environmental pretext.

The continuing total blockade and the winter weather have put the people of the Republic of Artsakh on the brink of a humanitarian catastrophe with the next power outages, Internet and, starting from January 17, 2023, gas supply failures. To this were added terrorist acts of "eco-activists" against 19 children, accompanied by peacekeepers, returning from Goris to Stepanakert on the night of January 18 and the spread of all this in the Azerbaijani press and social networks.

The continuing crawling war against the population of the Republic of Artsakh by the Azerbaijani authorities is taking place with almost silent consent of the whole world. Its purpose is to break the will of the Armenians of Artsakh and deport tens of thousands of people from their historic homeland through ethnic cleansing. With such steps Azerbaijan is also trying to fail the efforts of international organizations and various countries aimed at extinguishing hotbeds of war and the settlement of conflicts in the region.

We urge the Republic of Armenia and the Russian Federation, which are the parties to the statement of November 9, 2020, to take urgent measures in order to unblock Artsakh and prevent a humanitarian catastrophe.

We call on the international structures and the UN member countries, besides the statements and appeals, to take practical steps to prevent the genocidal actions of Azerbaijan.

In order to overcome the challenges facing the Republic of Artsakh with dignity, we appeal to all Armenians to take appropriate steps to restrain the aggressive actions of Azerbaijan and to protect the legitimate right of the Armenians of Artsakh to live in their own land.
