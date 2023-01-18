Media: Next EU observer mission on Armenian border will include up to 100 people

Cold snap kills at least 70 people in Afghanistan

Indian government to not allow social media to post any information it considers false

European Parliament submits resolution on humanitarian consequences of Artsakh blockade

EU car sales in 2022 drop to lowest since 1993

Foreign Ministry: Azerbaijan's goal is to destroy the people of Artsakh as such by cleansing Artsakh of Armenians

Saudi Arabia is working to reduce its dependence on oil exports

Igor Klimenko appointed Acting Head of Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

Foreign Minister receives NATO Secretary General's Special Representative

French union CGT threatens to cut power to lawmakers and billionaires

Artsakh President reports on contact with Azerbaijani side to unblock Lachin Corridor

FM: UN Security Council is the most important platform, and Armenia will continue its work there

Armen Grigoryan receives Javier Colomina

Nagorno-Karabakh parliament calls on Armenia and Russia to take urgent measures to unblock Lachin corridor

Yerevan and Tehran become sister cities

Armenian government's deputy PM thanks EU for support of Syunik province

UNWTO: Tourism will not return to pre-pandemic levels in 2023

Ombudswoman: Lachin incident is a deliberate attack on Armenian children motivated by ethnic hatred

Prime Minister of Armenia: trade turnover with Georgia is close to $1 billion

Austrian Foreign Minister urges Azerbaijan to unblock Lachin corridor

Foreign Ministry: No meetings between Armenian, Turkish reps have been held for quite a long time

Arabkir medical complex to allocate 2,500,000 AMD to Arevik Children's Hospital in Stepanakert

Erdogan: Our country is criticized today by those who tried to embarrass Turkey in Karabakh

Iran and Russia reach agreement on construction of Rasht-Astara railroad within 3 years

Armenian PM: Peace agenda also contains threats

Armenian Prime Minister: Statements by Azerbaijani President are aimed at escalation

Foreign Minister: Armenia expects reply from Azerbaijan a month ago

Armenian FM to take part in Diplomatic Forum in Antalya, Turkey

Erdogan makes it clear presidential and parliamentary elections will be held on May 14

Russian peacekeepers evacuate more than 60 Russian citizens from Artsakh to Armenia

Denmark envoy to Armenia, Georgia is concerned about situation at Lachin corridor

Prime Minister receives NATO Secretary General's Special Representative for Caucasus and Central Asia

MEP: Azerbaijan has once again cut off the gas supply to Nagorno Karabakh

RBC: Almost half of Russian businessmen focus on survival

World Population Review: India may overtake China in population size in 2023

UN Secretary General Guterres calls current geopolitical situation worst ever

More precise data on number of victims of plane crash in Brovary is available

Forum in Davos: Travelling will be expensive and under control from now on

Earthquake jolts Armenia

Francois-Xavier Bellamy: Europe no longer has right to fund terrorist state of Azerbaijan

Russia FM: Azerbaijanis provided information that Armenian side transported landmines through Lachin corridor

Armenia deputy FM meets with NATO Secretary General’s special representative for Caucasus, Central Asia

Azerbaijan organizes tour of Karabakh occupied region’s airport for some Ukraine reporters (PHOTOS)

Lavrov: EU monitors’ deployment on Armenia-Azerbaijan border without Baku's consent may be ineffective

Teen, 13, stabs her mom over smartphone

Quake hits Iran, also felt in Armenia

Economy minister in Germany, invites companies to start operations in Armenia

Thousands of health workers in Britain go on strike for two days

Armenia, Estonia sign memorandum of cooperation in latest technologies

FM: Estonia supports decision to deploy permanent EU monitoring mission along Armenia-Azerbaijan border

NBC: Washington shooting kills one person, injures two more

Armenians start 3-day silent protest outside Netherlands parliament, demand unblocking of Karabakh’s Lachin corridor

Gevorg Simonyan is appointed Armenia Probation Service head

Food voucher offices are closed in Artsakh because of power cuts

Kazakhstan tightens migration rules

Lavrov expresses hope for resumption of direct air communication with Georgia

Maia Sandu says Russia counted on the fact that it can blackmail us with an energy crisis

Armenia political scientist: Everyone is seeking a leader but no potential leader wants to come under responsibility now

CoE Secretary General calls to release Navalny

UNESCO: 86 journalists and media workers killed worldwide in 2022

Lavrov rules out negotiations with Zelenskyy

Blinken rejects Russian demands to recognize new territories as collateral for negotiations

Ukraine internal ministry leadership dies in plane crash in Brovary

Armenia ambassador-at-large: Azerbaijan cuts off natural gas supply to Karabakh, it must be sanctioned for this

Spies being caught in Azerbaijan

Copper prices rising

Coupons’ issuance kicks off in Karabakh

AFP: The planet's oldest resident, Sister André, dies aged 118

Cavusoglu: Stability of South Caucasus is important for both Turkey and Iran

Armenian youth stage protests in Washington, Paris (PHOTOS)

Armenia MP: Azerbaijan crimes against humanity will be further seen in conditions of civilized world’s silence

Police in Germany detains Greta Thunberg

6 more medical patients transferred from Karabakh to Armenia

Borrell: Political repression of Lukashenko reaches unprecedented level

Armenia ex-ombudsman: Azerbaijani ‘eco-activist’ agents intimidated 19 kids returning to Karabakh

Armenia parliament 4-day session’s agenda matters completely discussed, voted on in 2 days

Turkish FM to hold talks with U.S. Secretary of State Blinken

Gold falls in price

Armenia FM to OSCE Secretary General: Azerbaijan aims to subject Artsakh Armenians to ethnic cleansing (PHOTOS)

World oil prices going up

Amazon becomes most expensive brand in world

Azerbaijan again cuts off natural gas supply to Karabakh

10-15 Azerbaijanis with face masks enter car carrying Karabakh children, one child faints

Newspaper: Russia sends message to Artsakh

Procrastinating turns out to be bad for health

JAE: Ants may die from global warming due to behavioral traits

Newspaper: Armenia delegation to go to PACE session in fighting mood

Archaeologists find mysterious burial of a child and 142 dogs in Egypt

Finland proves that nature's influence reduces drug use

Archaeologists uncover 2,500-year-old love message in sarcophagus in Iznik

Scientists create laser device to search for life on other planets

Paleontologists find biggest fossilized flower in Baltic amber

Germany's economy is expected to shrink 0.3% this year

Saudi Arabia trying to find path to dialogue with Iran

Researchers discover ancient Mayan cities and superhighways

German allies increased pressure on Scholz to allow delivery of Leopard tanks to Ukraine

Finance minister: Saudi Arabia is open to discuss trade in other currencies

Netherlands is considering sending Patriot systems to Ukraine

Cavusoglu calls Swedish decision not to investigate incident with Erdogan's effigy 'absurd'

China welcomes foreign investment and will continue to open up to world