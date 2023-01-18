News
Foreign Minister receives NATO Secretary General's Special Representative
Armenian Foreign Minister received NATO Secretary General's Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia Javier Colomina Piris on January 18, Armenian Foreign Ministry reported about the meeting.

The meeting focused on issues related to security and stability in the South Caucasus. Minister Mirzoyan presented the difficult humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh as a result of Azerbaijan's blocking of the Lachin corridor. The sides also touched upon the cooperation between Armenia and NATO.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
