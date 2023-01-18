NATO Secretary General: Ukraine needs significant increase of armaments at key moment of war

Ukraine needs a significant increase in armaments at a key moment in the war, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said, adding that such support is the only way to a negotiated peaceful settlement with Russia.
President Putin has shown no signs of preparing for peace, and so he must understand that he cannot win on the battlefield. This is a turning point in the war and the need to significantly increase support for Ukraine, Stoltenberg told Reuters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.