Polar bear kills 2 people in Alaska

A polar bear killed a woman and boy in the Northwest Alaska community of Wales, according to Alaska State Troopers, Anchorage Daily News reported.
According to initial accounts, a polar bear came to the village and chased several residents, troopers said.
The bear killed a woman and a boy, troopers said.
Another Wales resident shot and killed the bear “as it attacked the pair,” troopers added.
The two people who were killed in the mauling weren’t identified in the report.
Fatal polar bear attacks are extremely rare in Alaska. In 1990, a polar bear killed a man in the North Slope village of Point Lay. Biologists later said the animal showed signs of starvation.