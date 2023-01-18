Armenian Foreign Minister holds telephone conversation with British Minister of State for Europe

On January 18, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan held a phone conversation with Leo Docherty, the Minister of State for European Affairs of the United Kingdom, the Foreign Ministry's press service reported.
Foreign Minister of Armenia Mirzoyan briefed his interlocutor on the dire humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh resulting from the blockade of the Lachin Corridor by Azerbaijan.
Ararat Mirzoyan stressed the importance of clear statements and efficient steps by international partners to stop the illegal blockade of Nagorno-Karabakh and prevent ethnic cleansing of the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh. In this regard, the importance of the position expressed by the UK permanent representative at the session of the OSCE Permanent Council the previous day was highlighted.
The normalization process of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations was also discussed. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia noted thatthe Armenian side, once again showing its constructive approach, handed over the proposals on the peace treaty to Azerbaijan and is currently waiting for a response.
During the phone conversation, the prospects of expanding the Armenian-UK bilateral cooperation agenda were also touched upon.