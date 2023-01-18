Good landmine for bad game: Baku tries to shift responsibility on Yerevan

Baku does not stop trying to shift responsibility on Yerevan for its own provocations and the actual failure of the negotiation process.
This time, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry is "outraged" by Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan's statement that Azerbaijan will not respond in any way to the redacted proposals passed by the Armenian side.
In response, the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Aykhan Hajizadeh, stated that "the text of the peace agreement was submitted by Azerbaijan for discussion on October 2, 2022 in Geneva, and it continued in Washington." "Despite agreeing to hold a third meeting as a continuation of the negotiation process in Moscow, it was the Armenian side that did not participate in the meeting, which unfortunately disrupted the negotiation process," Hajizadeh noted. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesman stressed that Azerbaijan is ready to sign a peace agreement based on five basic principles and to hold the next meeting in a short period of time.
Minister Mirzoyan did not participate in the Moscow meeting due to Azerbaijan's own provocations. We should also remind that speaking about the readiness "to sign a peace agreement on the basis of five basic principles," Baku means a peace agreement on Azerbaijan's conditions.