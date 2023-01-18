Zelenskyy reconfirms his aspiration for Ukraine's membership in NATO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reiterated his desire for Ukraine to join NATO. Speaking at the World Economic Forum, he said the alliance is the best security guarantee for Ukraine, CNN reported.
"Security guarantees are a top priority for us," Zelenskyy said. "We understand that at the moment we're not there yet, unfortunately, Russia is well aware of that, and they're doing everything they can to make it difficult for us to join. But we are on the way to NATO because NATO is the best security guarantee for us, for our country, for our children."
He said "the world hesitated" when Russia "seized Crimea in 2014" and then when it "tried to invade the whole country in February 2022." "The world should not hesitate today or ever," he said, adding that "the world should act faster than Russia takes new steps... 'Ukraine's air defense systems should outpace Russia's next missile attacks... Restoring security and peace in Ukraine should outpace Russian attacks on security and peace in other countries,'" Zelenskyy said.