Blinken and Pashinyan discuss resumption of bilateral talks with Azerbaijan
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan discussed steps to resume bilateral talks with Azerbaijan, according to the U.S. State Department.

According to the report, Blinken welcomed Pashinyan's commitment to peace. The secretary of state expressed "deep concern for the worsening humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, resulting from the blockage of the Lachin corridor." "He also reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to support efforts toward a lasting peace and to our strong multifaceted bilateral relationship."
