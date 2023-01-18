Public institutions of Republic of Artsakh to switch to special working regime from January 19

State institutions of the Republic of Artsakh will switch to a special working regime from 19 January. As a result of Azerbaijan's violation of gas and electricity supply Artsakh found itself in an energy crisis, the Artsakh information center reports.
In the current situation, in order to ensure as long as possible uninterrupted operation of vital facilities and the minimum energy needs of the population, from January 19 only those employees whose work requires their presence in the workplace will visit state institutions. Other employees will perform their duties remotely.
Starting from January 9, the supply of electricity from Armenia to Artsakh is cut off from the territory under Azerbaijani control. The Azerbaijani side does not allow specialists to reach the site to find out the reasons and, if necessary, to carry out emergency-recovery work. Since 17 January, Azerbaijan also cut off gas supply from Armenia to Artsakh. The 120,000-strong population of Artsakh is actually deprived of energy and gas supplies during the winter.