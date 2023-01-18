Marina Kaljurand to Azerbaijani officials: You have gone below low

MEP Marina Kaljurand called on the Azerbaijani side to respect its international obligations and to stop the blockade of the Lachin corridor. Her remarks came during the discussion of the humanitarian consequences of the blockade in Artsakh.
"On the 15th of December last year, I made a statement as the chair of the delegation for relations with south caucuses, expressing concern about the actions of the Azerbaijanis state authorities and purported environmental protesters.
I urged Azerbaijani authorities to end the blockade of the Lachin corridor and fulfill its obligations under the bilateral statement of 9 November 2020.
More than a month has passed and Azerbaijan's action has led to a severe humanitarian crisis, including 1 death.
120,000 Armenians live under blockade. Hundreds of families remain separate, people are deprived of essential goods and services. Children do not go to school.
Recently we witnessed a new wave of high-level inflammatory rhetorics, calling to discriminate against Armenians, and urging them either to take Azerbaijani citizenship or to leave Nagorno-Karabakh.
The statements are inappropriate for a state that considers itself the EU's reliable partner.
I urge the Azerbaijani side to respect international commitments, end the blockade of the corridor, provide access to international organizations to Nagorno Karabakh, and start negotiations on a comprehensive peace agreement that will guarantee all rights and security to the Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh.
I would like to conclude as a personal note adressing Azerbaijani officials who have started a witchhunt against me personally.
I want to tell you that you will not frighten me or solence me. You have gone below low. But I will not go low. I will conclude with the quote if Michele Obama: When they go low, we go high."