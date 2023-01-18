Nathalie Loiseau on blockade of Lachin corridor: This is blackmail, this is ethnic cleansing

For 38 days Nagorno-Karabakh has been cut off from the world, food and medicine are running out, families are separated. 38 days - in this case words do not matter, said MEP Nathalie Loiseau during a discussion in the European Parliament on the consequences of the blockade in Artsakh.
According to her, Russian peacekeepers in the Lachin corridor are inactive, the only thing Russia is doing is feeding the conflict. President Aliyev said that those who do not want to take Azerbaijani citizenship should leave Karabakh. This is not even a blockade, this is more than a blockade, this is blackmail, this is ethnic cleansing, she said. And Europe does nothing. The pathetic statement of the special representative, in which he said that he noted that the observers can do nothing in the Lachin corridor, Loiseau noted. The MEP said she was ashamed, that the president of the European Commission calls a country that deliberately orchestrates a humanitarian disaster a trusted friend. This is not a symbol of wisdom, but a symbol of our cowardice, she said.