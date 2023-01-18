MEP: We should put more pressure on the Azerbaijani government

Things are getting worse in Karabakh every day: lack of food, medicine, power cuts, rationing of basic products, all because of the blockage of the Lachin corridor, MEP Bert-Jan Ruissen stated.
Recently, Azerbaijan attacked Armenia territory. All this must stop.
It’s clear that Russia doesn’t expect the 2020 agreement so we should take responsibility.
We should send more European observers. We should put more pressure on the Azerbaijani government and we should insist we should on de-escalation and that peace negotiations are launched with clear guarantees for the population of Nagorno-Karabakh. Neither the Caucasus nor the EU gained from the new escalation."